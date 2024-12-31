Why Maple Leafs Placed Auston Matthews on IR
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed captain Auston Matthews on Injured Reserve ahead of their final game of the calendar year. The organization's PR team put out a series of transaction announcements for the team, including Matthews being placed on IR retroactive to December 20th, the recalling of defender Marshall Rifai from their AHL affiliate, and illness will keep two additional players out of their lineup against the New York Islanders.
With the Maple Leafs placing Matthews on IR, it would appear that he's taken another step back in his rehab process. However, this would appear to be the rare scenario where a player going on the injured list isn't indicative of their health.
Before the team announced the series of moves, Matthews was on the ice for the team's morning skate. He reportedly skated in 30 of the team's 45 minute practice and took part in some line rushes before exiting the ice. Head coach Craig Berube had already announced that Matthews would miss the game against the Islanders but was excited with his progress. The takeaway for many being that he would likely return for the team's first game in 2025.
But then defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Pontus Holmberg took ill and were ruled out for their upcoming game, putting the Maple Leafs in a pickle. Matthews isn't ready and now they only had 19 skaters available to take on the Islanders. That led to the team placing their captain on the IR, which provided an open roster spot for the team.
This move allowed Leafs the chance to call up Rifai from the Toronto Marlies and fill out their NHL lineup. It was a clever and strategic move by the Maple Leafs' brass.
The important takeaway for Maple Leafs fans is this: Matthews is still close to returning. Him being placed on the IR was due to a setback in his recovery, but due to a need on the roster in their upcoming game. It can be an alarming sight to see your best player going on the injured list. But rest assured, Matthews is closer to returning than this transaction indicates.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!