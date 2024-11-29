Maple Leafs Get Major Boost With Auston Matthews’ Return
After nearly a month away from the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup with an upper-body injury, Auston Matthews says he’s ready to return to the lineup. Matthews was one of the many Maple Leafs forwards missing over the last few weeks but arguably the most important.
When the Maple Leafs face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa Bay, Matthews will hit the ice in game action for the first time since Nov. 3.
The Maple Leafs have gone 7-2-0 in nine games without their captain, but he should be a huge boost to the lineup when he hits the ice. In his first 13 games played, Matthews scored five goals and six assists for 11 total points.
In Matthews’ absence, superstar forward Mitch Marner has picked up most of the slack with seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.
A mysterious upper-body injury hampered Matthews enough to keep him out of the lineup and even take a brief trip to Germany for further evaluation. The expectation is that Matthews will be at 100% and there shouldn’t be any lingering issues.
Matthews has been fully healed for a few days now, but he, head coach Craig Berube, and the rest of the organization agreed it would be best for him to get fully up to speed with a few practices before returning to game action.
Matthews is coming back to a Maple Leafs team holding a 13-7-2 record and in the driver’s seat of the Atlantic Division.
