Report: Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Re-Aggravates Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to once again play games without captain Auston Matthews. TSN’s Chris Johnston reported that Matthews will be out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup against the New York Islanders after re-aggravating an injury that already kept him out for nearly a month this season.
The Maple Leafs captain missed most of the month of November recovering and working on an upper-body injury that has been lingering since last season. Matthews was riding a four-game point streak heading into the matchup with the Islanders with two goals and two assists.
Matthews missed nine games earlier in the year with his apparent wrist injury and even traveled to Germany for further evaluations.
The Maple Leafs kept Matthews out of the lineup for so long in hopes he would be back to 100% with no lingering issues upon return. After 11 games since his return, it seems Matthews will be out again.
Johnston reports that Matthews will be out against the Islanders, but also considered questionable for Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Maple Leafs contest against the Jets will be the Maple Leafs’ final game before the NHL’s holiday break.
In 24 games played this season, Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 total points. With Matthews out of the lineup, the Maple Leafs went 7-2-0 with superstar forward Mitch Marner stepping up his offensive production.
Marner will once again be in the spotlight as Matthews continues to deal with his injury issue.
