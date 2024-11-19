NHL Ref Recovering After Collision With Avalanche Defender
As Colorado Avalanche defender Josh Manson made his way towards the right wall in the offensive zone, he unknowingly clipped referee Mitch Dunning. The accidental collision sent Dunning to the ice in a heap and it was clear that the official was seriously injured.
After staying down on the ice for a few minutes, Dunning had to be stretchered off the ice and transported to a nearby hospital while Manson was checked by the Avalanche training staff. As Dunning was being tended to on the ice, there were some signs of him being able to move his feet and hands. Manson also made sure to check on Dunning immediately after the hit as well as sharing some words with him as Dunning was removed from the ice and taken to the hospital.
Thankfully, Dunning is receiving care at a local Philadelphia hospital. NHL Public Relations shared an update on his condition following the game via their x account. He is reportedly communicating with hospital staff and is able to move all extremities.
"Referee MitchDunning has been taken to hospital for precautionary reasons following a collision in the Avalanche/Flyers game," they wrote. "All neurological signs are normal, he is fully communicative and can move all his extremities."
The update comes as a refreshing bit of news after the collision. Any time a play like this happens, it's incredibly scary. But for Dunning and Manson, it appears that this accident won't leave any long-lasting affects on either person.
The Avalanche are still trying to figure out how to ascend the Central Division standings. The team is 10-9 through 19 games and sit in fourth place. The Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, and Dallas Stars are all in front of the Avalanche, and it should continue to be an absolute battle between these four teams jockeying for the top three divisional spots.
