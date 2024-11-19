Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Suffers Uncertain Injury
The Washington Capitals have been witnessing greatness from their captain as Alex Ovechkin is defying the odds and age for one of the hottest starts to his NHL career. Despite being 39 years old, the Capitals captain recently took over the NHL’s goal lead with 15 goals.
With games on back-to-back nights, the Capitals were led by Ovechkin with a hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights and two more goals against the Utah Hockey Club. However, that is where the scoring stopped and a new concern grew.
Ovechkin was an early exit against Utah after leaving the game with an apparent lower-body injury. While skating through the middle of the ice, Ovechkin’s left knee made incidental contract with Utah’s Jack McBain.
Ovechkin fell to the ice and remained there in pain for a few moments. He was eventually helped off to the bench, not putting any weight on the injured leg. He did not return to the game, eventually heading to the locker room early.
Following the Capitals 6-2 win over Utah, head coach Spencer Carbery did not have much of an update. Carbery said Ovechkin was being evaluated and they should have a clearer picture tomorrow.
Ovechkin has been turning back the clock to kick off the 2024-25 season. His 15 goals are good enough to lead the NHL and on pace for well over 60 goals on the year.
Plenty of people expected Ovechkin to break Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, but not a ton believed it could be done this season. Ovechkin’s recent scoring pace has quickly pushed him into striking distance of Gretzky’s 894.
Ovechkin’s second goal against Utah was No. 868, just 27 shy of the all-time mark.
Before being taken out of the game, Ovechkin logged 14:06 of ice time in 16 shifts. Two of his three shots on goal found the net as the Capitals extended their winning streak to three games.
