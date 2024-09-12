Maple Leafs Release Mysterious Promo
The Toronto Maple Leafs never fail to get your attention. The team captured headlines earlier in the summer by naming Auston Matthews as the first American-born captain in franchise history. It's been another summer of exciting drama as the darling of Canada attempts to end their 50-year Stanley Cup drought.
As training camp is about to begin for the Maple Leafs, the team is already in regular season-mode when it comes to advertising and branding. The team released a series of cyptic promos over the last few days, leading many to question what exactly is going on.
The Maple Leafs' X account now features a profile photo with the usual Toronto fight chant "Leafs Forever", with one very noticeable change. The letter "O" was omitted from the phrase.
To muddy the waters further, a similar promo went up in front of the Leafs' arena. A fan of the team, @evanslarsons, shared a photo of the arena's advertisement for the team's home opener. The letter "O" was again omitted from every word in the promo.
The move is forcing many to wonder what the Leafs are doing. The team's home opener is set for October 12th, as the Pittsburgh Penguins come to town. With no clear connection to the Penguins, it's likely unrelated to their game.
A possible connection is that the Leafs are set for some games in Ontario this year. If the team is trying to grow their relationship with their Canadian fanbase there, this could be an advertising campaign geared towards the Ontario fans.
Another possible direction this could be going is centered around their new captain, Auston Matthews. Breakaway OnSI reporter Nick Horwat speculated that this could be another way to celebrate the passing of the leadership torch.
Whatever way the Leafs are taking this mysterious promo, it's garnering attention. With the 2024-2025 season almost here, the speculation will only continue as their home opener approaches.
