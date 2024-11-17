Maple Leafs Forward Likely Facing Punishment for Illegal Hit
The NHL Department of Player Safety is sure to be in touch with a bruising Toronto Maple Leafs forward after an illegal hit against the Edmonton Oilers. In the early stages of the second period, Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves caught Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse with an ugly hit to the head.
The 37-year-old Maple Leafs forward was given a match penalty for an illegal hit to the head. Nurse was clearly shaken up on the play and did not return to the contest. The Oilers officially classified it as an upper-body injury.
While Nurse was looking to play the puck from behind his own net, Reaves’ shoulder hit Nurse square in his face. Nurse’s head snapped back as he fell hard to the ice and took some time to get to his feet.
The hit occurred on Reaves’ fifth shift of the game and first of the second period. He recorded a total of 3:54 of ice time. Nurse picked up a pair of shots in 7:45 of ice time.
Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn't have anything to say on the hit from Reaves.
"I didn't look at it. So I'm not going to comment on it."
Reaves has a history as an enforcer in the NHL and this huge hit was another example of what he’s known for. Over his 15-year NHL career, he has accumulated 136 total points (63G-73A) and 1,085 penalty minutes.
Over the course of his career, Reaves has been suspended on multiple occasions for dirty hits.
Fans of the Maple Leafs have been begging for Ryan Reaves to be taken out of the lineup, and they might be getting their wish. In 16 games played this year, Reaves only has one assist while averaging just over eight minutes of ice time.
