Former NHL Heavyweight Challenges Jake Paul
There were plenty of people disappointed with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, and one of them was former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque. Following the dud of a main event where Paul defeated a 58-year-old Tyson by unanimous decision, Laraque tweeted that he wants his opportunity to fight the social media mega-star.
Laraque played 12 seasons in the NHL, including an eight-year stint with the Edmonton Oilers, and was well known for his fighting ability on the ice. Not much of a scorer, Laraque picked up 153 career points (53G-100A) in 695 games while accumulating 1,126 total penalty minutes.
Laraque said in his tweet that he wants to knock out Paul for Tyson.
"I would knock out Paul for Tyson, but that man would never take that chance," Laraque wrote.
Of course, this was just a tweet and not an official challenge, but Laraque does seem open to the idea if Paul were to ever accept his offer. Laraque is 47-years-old, still well over the age of your average boxer in 2024, but he brings a certain advantage.
If this dream fight were to take place, it’s fair to wonder on what surface it would be held. Laraque has a history with mixed martial arts, but made a living fighting on ice. Would Paul be willing to learn a whole new skill to take on Laraque? It’s surely something he’d consider since he get into boxing well after most fighters do.
During his playing days between the Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens, Laraque was one of the most feared fighters in the sport with over 130 brawls in his career. He also challenged Tyson before Paul did.
While Tyson was preparing for a charity boxing event during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laraque said he wants a chance to fight the Badest Man on the Planet.
According to Laraque, agreements were at one points “75% done” and a fight almost took place. A boxing match between Laraque and Tyson makes way more sense age-wise than Paul vs. Tyson.
Paul likely won’t respond to the challenge from Laraque, but it would certainly be a spectacle to see, especially if they agreed to a fight on ice.
Laraque clocked in at 6-foot-3, 253 pounds during his playing days. Paul weighed in at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, giving Laraque the size advantage. Paul would again have the age advantage, being a good 20 years younger.
