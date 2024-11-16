Analyst: Jets Star Goalie Not Lock for Vezina Trophy
Among the active goalies in the NHL, none of them have won the Vezina Trophy on three occasions, but Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck is making a good case. Through their first 17 games of the season, the Jets have only lost twice with Hellebuyck holding a 12-1-0 record.
As the reigning Vezina winner, the expectations were high for Hellebuyck, but it’s safe to say he and the Jets are exceeding what everyone thought was possible. Just because he’s off to a hot start, however, does not mean Hellebuyck will defend his title.
According to TSN analyst Mike Johnson, Hellebuyck isn’t yet a lock to win his third Vezina Trophy.
“That’s probably a fantasy to say it’s a lock,” Johnson said. “If it ended today, yes, absolutely give it to him. And he’s the favorite for sure… But a ‘lock’ means he’s going to get it no matter what.”
Johnson’s argument stems from there still being so much time left in the season, and a number of different factors could play into Hellebuyck losing out on the Vezina this year. Either an unexpected goalie could steal the show for the year and carry their team to the playoffs, or a key face in the league could go on a huge run.
“An upstart goaltender like Filip Gustavsson or maybe Anthony Stolarz go on a great run and leads their team to a really high spot in the standings,” Johnson said. “Or if [Igor] Shesterkin goes on a great run with the Rangers and leads that team to maybe a division title.”
If it’s not Hellebuyck as the best goalie in the league right now, it’s Shesterkin. Playing for the biggest contract in NHL history at the position, he has a 7-4-1 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average.
The Rangers are holding down a wild card spot right now, but are a Shesterkin hot streak away from climbing the rankings and putting up a fight to defend their President’s Trophy.
On top of Hellebuyck’s 12-1-0 record, he has a .934 save percentage and 1.93 goals against average with three shutouts. Those numbers are outstanding and worthy of a Vezina Trophy, but there is still a lot of season to play.
