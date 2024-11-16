Hurricanes Move Key Forward to Injured Reserve
The Carolina Hurricanes have been rolling right along to start their season with an 11-4-0 record, but a sudden jump in injuries might force some roadblocks. Not long after losing starting goalie Frederik Andersen to another injury, the Hurricanes have placed key forward Seth Jarvis on injured reserve.
Jarvis has been out of the Hurricanes lineup since their loss to the Colorado Avalanche a week ago with an upper-body injury. The placement is retroactive to Nov. 10, a day after the last time Jarvis played a game.
While Jarvis has been out for some time already, the Hurricanes are confident he can return to skating at practice after their slate of weekend contests.
The Hurricanes are preparing for a back-to-back situation, hosting the Ottawa Senators then the St. Louis Blues.
Jarvis has appeared in 13 games so far this season and has been one of the most productive players on the Hurricanes roster. He has four goals and seven assists for 11 total points.
Despite missing the last two games, Jarvis is still fourth on the team in scoring.
The Hurricanes have gone 1-1-0 to this point without Jarvis, and should be able to handle the weekend without him. Martin Necas has been leading the way for the Hurricanes with 25 points (9G-16A) in 15 games played.
Jarvis is in the midst of his first year after signing an eight-year contract over the offseason that will earn him $63.2 million in total.
