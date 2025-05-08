Brad Marchand Has High Praise for Maple Leafs
Brad Marchand might be one of the new faces on the Florida Panthers, but he spent the first 16 years of his NHL career as a key piece of the Boston Bruins. During his time with the Bruins, Marchand tormented the Toronto Maple Leafs, especially in the playoffs.
In four postseason meetings against the Maple Leafs, Marchand and the Bruins never lost a series. This time around, the Panthers find themselves down 2-0 in their series against Toronto, and Marchand can already tell this is a different Maple Leafs team than he’s used to.
Following their Game 2 loss, Marchand opened up about how much the Maple Leafs and their core group have changed over the years.
“They’re continuing to get better and grow as a group,” Marchand said. “They brought a lot of good pieces in at the deadline… Obviously their coaching has changed, and their structure is very very good right now.”
Marchand might be undefeated against the Maple Leafs in the playoffs, and the Panthers handled them in five games in 2023, but they knew this wouldn’t be an easy battle. The Maple Leafs entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the most “playoff ready” lineup they’ve had with their current core.
Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander are all leading the way in Toronto, and Marchand recognizes that they are much more prepared than in years past.
“They came ready to play this round,” Marchand said. “We see that.”
Marchand picked up his first goal of the playoffs in the Panthers Game 2 loss and notched a pair of assists in Game 1. In 30 postseason games against the Maple Leafs, Marchand has 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 total points.
Marchand has haunted the Maple Leafs over the course of his career, but with a 2-0 Toronto lead, they might finally get the upper hand.
As the series shifts for Florida there is still a lot of hockey to be played, but the Maple Leafs might be ready to take that next big step towards a championship.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!