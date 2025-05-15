Maple Leafs Take Responsibility on Verge of Collapse
The Toronto Maple Leafs had a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers, but have since lost three straight and are on the brink of elimination after horrendous performances in Games 4 and 5. After getting shut out in Game 4, the Maple Leafs returned home for possibly the final time this season and fell completely flat, losing 6-1.
The only Maple Leafs goal came from Nicholas Robertson who scored with about two minutes remaining in the blowout loss.
On the verge of another disastrous postseason collapse, numerous Maple Leafs players are taking up responsibilities. Superstar captain Auston Matthews doesn’t have a goal in the series and just two through the whole playoffs up to this point.
“I think everybody’s got to look in the mirror,” Matthews said. “Myself included.”
Matthews recorded six shots on goal in Game 5 and 20 in the series, but it hasn’t been enough to find the back of the net.
While Matthews says there is still confidence within the players, the fans don’t have the same high hopes. Fans of the Maple Leafs are fed up with watching superstar players fail to show up when it matters most each and every year.
Fans at Scotiabank Arena booed the Maple Leafs players, threw jerseys on the ice, and were filing to the exits before the end of the second period.
“We didn’t give them much reason to stick around,” Matthews said.
Chris Tanev followed in Matthews’ footsteps in taking up responsibility for the awful showing in Game 5.
“I’ll take responsibility,” Tanev said. “I need to be better.”
Tanev was a minus-two in just over 17:30 minutes of ice time in Game 5, and he hasn’t notched a point since Game 1.
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is in his first season with the Maple Leafs, but he knows that it’s more than just the players that need to be better if they want to reach their ultimate goal.
“Tonight, it wasn’t a good game for anybody,” Berube said. “All of us… was not a good game.”
The Maple Leafs may have hope, but they have no momentum heading into Game 6 in Florida. Staring down a ninth straight postseason collapse, all eyes will be on the Maple Leafs to see if they once again fold under the pressure.
