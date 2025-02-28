Maple Leafs Unlikely to Extend Star Center Before Deadline
There's no doubt that star center John Tavares wants to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The veteran forward is in the final season of the huge contract he signed with the organization in the summer of 2018. Throughout the 2024-2025 campaign, Tavares has maintained his desire to sign another deal with the Leafs.
With the NHL Trade Deadline just over a week away, the Maple Leafs and Tavares are reportedly no closer to a contract extension. NHL insider Chris Johnston recently spoke about the latest rumblings surrounding the star center on TSN, and he gave the impression that a new deal isn't likely to happen until after the season.
"Well, we'll have to see what goes on," he said. "I mean, there's still eight days (until the Trade Deadline), right? But at this point in time, the sense is that that kind of extension is likely not in the offing here in the short term."
Johnston seemed more certain that the Leafs and Tavares might finalize a deal in the offseason. With the team trying to add before the deadline and negotiate with fellow pending free agent, Mitch Marner, the Leafs are putting the contract talks with Tavares on the back burner.
"The Leafs, as you mentioned, have a lot of different balls in the air." he said. "I think that they're content to kind of let things play out. And they know that John Tavares wants to be a long-term member of their team."
A lot is up in the air regarding Tavares' standing with Toronto. He's been a crucial piece of their team since signing with the organization and is still producing. So far this season, he has 49 points in 51 games. However, the fact remains that he's 34 years old and looking to sign possibly the last major contract of his NHL career. Do the Maple Leafs want to commit that much term and money to their aging veteran?
