Maple Leafs Taking Control of Atlantic Division
The Toronto Maple Leafs collected their third straight victory and seventh out of their last 10 games with a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. They became the third team in the NHL to reach the 30-win plateau, achieving it in 48 games.
The Maple Leafs not only continued their winning ways, they also made a statement. Thoroughly outplaying the Lightning, they showed the Atlantic Division that they have completely taken control.
The Eastern Conference overall is a jumbled mess. Deciphering which teams will make the postseason is total guesswork, but the Leafs are rising above that chaos as the season hits the dog days of winter. They currently have a five point lead over the Florida Panthers for the division lead, a nine point gap over the Lightning, and a 10-point cushion over the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.
They're doing so by making light work of the rest of the division. Through 16 divisional contests in the 2024-2025 campaign, the Leafs have earned an 11-4-1 record. Going back over a month, they've rattled off six straight victories over Atlantic Division opponents, scoring at least five goals in each of those games. They put up a seven spot on the Montreal Canadiens just two days before taking down the Lightning. They are becoming a monster to deal with for the rest of their divisional foes.
The team is also getting dependable goaltending from 26-year-old net minder Joseph Woll. With an injury to his tandem partner Anthony Stolarz, he's taken on a heavier workload and responded well. He's already established a new career high for starts in an NHL season through the first half of the season. getting the nod 24 times. His record is 17-8-0 to go along with a 2.69 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. He's providing exactly what the team needs in net, and can hopefully keep this up until Stolarz returns.
The Leafs are on a roll and they're taking the Atlantic Division with them. With the Senators, Bruins, and Habs battling for the Eastern Conference Wild Card, it seems for now Toronto has fully taken control of the division and isn't looking back.
