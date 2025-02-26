Injuries Affecting NHL Trade Deadline Outlook
As the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline rapidly approaches, the one thing teams hope to avoid is injury. Whether they are buyers or sellers, a healthy roster is key to maximizing your trade values at the deadline.
This is why a recent rash of injuries is disrupting deadline plans for teams like the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, and others. Both teams are on the edge of playoff spots in their respective conferences. There is reason for hope and optimism, but they are on the outside looking in currently. The Ducks are seven points back of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, while the Bruins trail the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference by two points. It wouldn't be a complete shock for either team to stand pat or try to add a piece to make a run at the postseason.
Recent injuries are throwing a serious wrench in those plans, however. Bruins forward Trent Frederic left the team's recent contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a reported lower-body injury. Frederic is one of the top trade targets in the NHL right now. He's a pending free agent, can play in various roles, and has a bit of a scoring touch to boot. The Bruins haven't released an injury update at the time of this article, but if he's out for longer than a week or two, his chances of being traded drop tremendously. With him not in the lineup, he won't be able to help the team hunt down a playoff spot, and he can't build his trade value in the final days leading up to the deadline. It's a lose/lose situation for the Bruins.
The Ducks also have a pair of players drawing trade interest. Veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin, a Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is a name on multiple contending teams' radars. With every Cup hopeful looking for added depth on defense, Dumoulin is a potential fit with several teams. Unfortunately, he also left his team's most recent game with a lower-body injury. The Ducks have yet to release a timeline for his return.
It's a tough blow for the Ducks, who have relied on his veteran presence heavily since acquiring him form the Seattle Kraken. But it's also a tough blow for their organization, who most certainly had plans to flip him for draft picks or a prospect before the deadline. Now, the Ducks won't get that chance and Dumoulin is unlikely to get a shot at the NHL Playoffs in 2025.
Injuries are a constant in the NHL. As the Trade Deadline nears, the constant is wrinkling plans for a variety of teams. Organizations like the Bruins and Ducks are the two most recent who have had their deadline plans foiled due to health concerns.
