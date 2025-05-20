Maple Leafs HC Wants Superstar Forwards Back Next Season
The sting of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs elimination is fresh and intense for both the organization and fanbase. A few days after the Florida Panthers defeated them 6-1 in Game 7 of their second round series, the Leafs' head coach, Craig Berube, met with the media to conclude the 2024-2025 Maple Leafs' season.
In a flurry of questions thrown at the Maple Leafs' coach, the one that stuck out was his view about two pending unrestricted free agent superstars. With the season over, the contracts of both Mitch Marner and John Tavares expire. Two of Toronto's "Core Four" for nearly a decade, each is in line for a sizable new contract. Each is also atop the consensus list of top free agents this summer.
Whether or not either re-signs with the Leafs is a complete mystery. Despite the unknown, Berube was asked if he would like to have Marner and Tavares back in Toronto. The head coach was brief, but unequivocal with his response.
"One hundred percent," he said.
That confidence bodes well for the pending negotiations, even if it doesn't play a huge role in the outcome. Berube wants all of his best players to return for the 2025-2026 season, and he maintained throughout his press conference that this group can learn from this loss and do even better next season.
Now, it's up to management and Marner and Tavares' agents to figure out the rest. The probable salary demands for both players is likely to fall somewhere between $20 and $25 million in average annual salary. For an organization already paying huge money to their captain Auston Matthews as well as William Nylander and Morgan Reilly, and restricted free agent Matthew Knies in line for a significant raise, that much salary cap space to two veterans is a move the Leafs may not be willing to make.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!