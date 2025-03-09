Tristan Jarry Makes First Start Since Penguins Return
This season, the Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltending position has been a black hole of despair. No one has had a tougher go of things than Tristan Jarry. He began the season as the starter, struggled mightily, was assigned to the American Hockey League, and is now back trying to prove he is an NHL net-minder.
One month after his recall, the Penguins are giving Jarry his first chance to start when they take on the Minnesota Wild. The 29-year-old puck stopper last started on January 14th against the Seattle Kraken. He stopped 14 of 17 shots against him in defeat. Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff shared the update from the team's head coach.
Now, he's hoping to show improvements against a difficult Wild team. Jarry's last victory came on December 23rd, when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers. He made 24 saves on 27 shots against.
The fall from grace for Jarry is something to study. The Penguins selected him in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. After plying his trade in junior hockey and in the AHL, he earned his first call-up during the 2016-2017 season. The following year, he started 23 games while the team dealt with injury and showed significant promise.
Fast forward to the 2019-2020 campaign, and Jarry is splitting starts for the Penguins. He posts three straight seasons with a goals-against average under 2.75 and a save percentage of .905 or better.
Over the last two seasons, he collapsed. It led him to this season, when his performance fell to a career low. Over his 21 starts, he has a record of 8-8-4, with a 3.31 GAA and a .886 save percentage.
With less than 20 games on their schedule, the Penguins can give Jarry one final opportunity to show he's an NHL goalie. With the team out of the playoff race, the pressure is off the team and fully on Jarry to show what he can do.
