Kraken Playoff Odds Hit Zero
The Seattle Kraken is still building the foundations of its organization. In their fourth year of operating, the team is still learning how to construct a championship roster.
Part of the Kraken's learning process involves losing, trading veterans for draft picks, and looking to the future. That's why the team sold high on players like Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde, and Oliver Bjorkstrand at the Trade Deadline. It may benefit the future outlook, but for the rest of the current season, their playoff chances are nonexistent.
According to MoneyPuck's tracking of NHL Playoffs odds, the Kraken are the latest team to hit zero. They join fellow losing organizations the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and San Jose Sharks as the sixth team to hit zero.
Through 64 games, the Kraken are 27-33-4, giving them 58 points. With 18 games remaining in their regular season, they sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division and 12 points back of the final Wild Card in the Western Conference. After trading away three of their most dependable players, it's unlikely they will claw their way back.
Looking at their remaining roster, it's easy to see why. They have promising talent. Jared McCann is an underrated scorer, leading the list of remaining complementary pieces. He's joined by forwards Jayden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, and Chandler Stephenson. Their young trio consisting of Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, and Kaapo Kakko also shows promise, but they need more help.
The big issues are their defensive group and goaltending depth. Both positions need to be addressed and upgraded moving forward. That will be the only way they can change their playoff odds in 2026 and beyond. For now, the Kraken must find a way to scrounge for points and victories as the 2024-2025 season concludes.
