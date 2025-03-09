Utah Goalie Enters Player Assistance Program
The NHL and NHLPA have announced that Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram has entered the player assistance program. Utah will be without Ingram for the foreseeable future while he receives care from the program.
According to the NHL, Ingram can return to the Utah lineup when he is cleared by program’s administrators.
Ingram has already missed two months of the 2024-25 season between an injury and requesting time away to grieve the death of his mother. Between November 18, 2024 and January 11, 2025, Ingram did not take the ice at all for the Utah Hockey Club.
The 27-year-old netminder has a noted history of mental health struggles. The NHL recognized Ingram’s bounce back campaign last season and voted him as the Bill Masterton Trophy winner.
Bill Masterton recipients “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”
Ingram started the 2024-25 season on a hot streak as the Utah Hockey Club kicked off their first season since relocating away from the Arizona Coyotes. He opened the season with a 4-0-1 record.
In 22 games played this season, Ingram has a 9-8-4 record with a .882 save percentage and 3.27 goals against average.
Formerly a third-round pick (88th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Ingram has played 102 games at the NHL level. While never playing with the Lightning, Ingram has suited up with Utah, the Coyotes, and the Nashville Predators.
In his 102 games, Ingram has a 39-44-15 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.14 goals against average.
