Penguins Reach Breaking Point With Tristan Jarry
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reached their final straw with starting goalie Tristan Jarry. After another blown lead in their recent loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Penguins have announced they will place Jarry on waivers.
Moments before the announcement, Josh Yohe of the Athletic tweeted that the Penguins were at a breaking point with Jarry. His placement on waivers is a signal that the team is extremely unhappy with him as a starting goalie and may be looking into new options between the pipes.
In the loss to the Kraken, the Penguins entered the third period leading 2-1. It’s not an ideal lead, but it’s a lead against a struggling Western Conference team. Jarry allowed three goals on eight shots over the next 20 minutes to lost 4-2.
Jarry has also had a bad habit of allowing goals on the first shot of a game. On six different occasions, Jarry has allowed a goal on the first shot faced, putting the Penguins in a hole early on too many occasions.
Against the Kraken, Jarry stopped the first shot, but allowed a soft goal on the second shot he saw.
If Jarry clears waivers he will have the opportunity to be sent to the American Hockey League to play with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. That’s not a bad place for a goalie to straighten their mind and get back solid play.
One big issue is that it would be Jarry’s second stint in the AHL this season.
The Penguins are fed up with Jarry and need changes. Riding a four-game losing streak, Jarry has an 8-7-4 record in 21 games played along with an abysmal .886 save percentage and 3.32 goals against average.
Backup Alex Nedeljkovic hasn’t been too much better, forcing the Penguins to carry one of the worst duos in the entire NHL.
The rest of the 31 teams in the NHL will have 24 hours to decide if they want to take Jarry off the Penguins' hands.
