Two Dogs the Canadiens Should Draft
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has an embarrassment of draft capital for June's annual NHL Draft.
With the 16th and 17th overall selections in his pocket, the Canadiens have two big shots at adding high-level talent on the draft floor. If things go right, Hughes should have two more bona fide top-six forwards or top-four defenseman to the fold, one of each, if not two of the same.
While the spots are confirmed, each manager's draft list differs, meaning there are different views for Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, who has different needs for his team. The same can be said for Steve Staios, who has the task of battle-prepping his team for a deep playoff run in 2025-26.
The point is, while scouts have lists, things change because players inevitably slide, and some rise, depending on what each team needs. Best player available, body of work, physical traits and personality all factor in.
Montreal's goal is to build a team that will contend for many years. The young guys will be forced to grow their playoff beards. That is the kind of feel that Martin St. Louis, Hughes and Jeff Gorton are aiming for.
Let's assume that Hughes retains and uses both of his selections. There are some very good options in that range, and there will be regardless of how the top 15 picks unfold. So, while public draft lists say one thing, Hughes could cash in on some big talents falling into his lap.
Two players that would fit perfectly into the Canadiens fold, who can grow and become huge parts of the teams complexion are Carter Bear and Justin Carbonneau. Both players can be best described as dogs (they will go through a wall for their teammates every shift) and Montreal needs some dogs to insulate Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson.
Bear is more of a pest, a smaller forward (six feet, 170 pounds) who plays much bigger than he is. Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and Travis Konecny are some similar personalities, and their play styles are reminiscent too.
Bear models his game after Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who plays a relentless, high motor game, and he wins battles because he gets leverage early and then takes off with the puck. He is a center/winger hybrid, and has top-six upside, that comes with plenty of grit.
Martin St. Louis has a particular appreciation for 'Hockey Players', not guys who play hockey. What is meant by that is that they take over, their passion and talent take over games, and they hate losing. Bear is maybe the guy Brendan Gallagher loves most in the 2025 Draft class.
In a moment's notice, if given the space, Justin Carbonneau will blast the puck into the net, and he does it with regularity, using a plethora of brilliant shot options. He can one-touch sling it, he can shoot in motion, off either leg, and the speed isn't compromised.
Patrik Laine is beloved in Montreal because his shot is overbearing, and his offensive skills are elite. Carbonneau checks off those same boxes, but his off-puck game is a little more polished than Laine's. Carbonneau competes hard in all three zones, and he is a menace in the offensive zone.
Bear and Carbonneau could be just what the doctor ordered.
