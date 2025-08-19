Canada Leaning on Penguins Superstar at 2026 Olympics
There is an overwhelming chance that the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s final appearance for Canada on the Olympic stage. The 38-year-old ageless wonder has defied the odds throughout his career, so you can’t rule out a return in 2030 until Crosby says so, but he’ll be 42 by then. In the meantime, the global hockey superpower is relying heavily on the Penguins’ superstar at the 2026 Milano-Cortiva Games.
Despite the country having superstar options in their prime like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon at the top of the lineup, Crosby is the leader on and off the ice. The future Hall of Famer is still producing at an elite level entering his 21st NHL season, coming off a 91-point campaign for the fledgling Penguins. Heading into year 21, Sid the Kid is set to led Canada at the Olympics. He recently spoke to reporters about how he is hoping to lead the group in a similar way that he was led as a younger player for Canada.
”Regardless of (whether) it's your teammates or Canadian players or just young guys, I think you can relate to a lot of things that these guys have gone through," he said. "I had guys that were really important to helping me and making adjustments, and hopefully fast-tracking as best I can. That's part of playing on a team sport. That's something that's great about the game.”
This is the third Olympics that Crosby will captain Canada. He won gold twice previously in 2010 and 2014, surrounded by incredibly talented rosters. Still, he stuck out as the best player in both tournaments. This time around, Crosby is sure the younger roster is ready to take up the mantle for Team Canada, but he’s happy to help when they want or need it.
"These guys are so ready now when they come in at such a young age so they probably don't need to hear much,” he said. “But I'm here if they need it.“
The modesty from Crosby aside, he remains a crucial piece of the Canadian roster. He recorded one goal and four assists for five points in four games at the 4 Nations Face-off and recently led the team with 12 points in eight games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The countless individual accolades and winning experience is huge, and that determination has set a new standard for Hockey Canada. The team’s general manager Bill Armstrong recently said so himself.
“He's been the pillar of our group for a long time,” he said. “We would love to do the best we can do to continue his championship-caliber play and gold medal winning at the Olympics.”
The 2026 Winter Olympics are going to be an entertaining and highly-competitive tournament. There are multiple gold medal candidates aside from Canada, but they remain a heavy favorite. With Crosby continuing to lead on and off the ice, they have a strong chance of leaving the Milano-Cortiva Games with the gold medal.
