Oilers Goalie Confident Team Can Rebound in 2025
The Edmonton Oilers have the unenviable task of trying to climb the NHL mountain once again during the 2025-2026 season. After a second straight loss in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers, the organization became the first one in over half a century to lose two consecutive years in the final round.
Despite the disappointing finishes in back-to-back seasons, the Oilers are still one of the Stanley Cup favorites in the upcoming season. In order to get there, they'll need a strong year from starting goalie Stuart Skinner. Entering the final year of his current contract and looking to earn a big payday, Skinner must be an anchor in net for Edmonton in order to return a third straight year to the Stanley Cup Finals.
After a bit of time to rest and recharge, Skinner believes he and the rest of his teammates are entering the 2025-2026 season with confidence. After going through heartbreak twice, Skinner believes that it may be to his benefit in the upcoming campaign. He recently participated in the Rogers Legends of Hockey event as part of the PGA Tour Champions stop at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, where he spoke with reporters about how he is viewing the latest loss and his outlook on the 2025-2026 season.
"I think going through it the first time, you go through that experience in the summer and then you realize the things you did well and the things you didn’t do well,” he told reporters. “So going through it a second time, which is obviously devastating, but being able to say you went through this does actually help you get over it quicker, just because you have to go back into training and do it all over again."
The Oilers are hoping that Skinner's mindset is shared around the locker room and makes a difference in the coming year. There's reason to believe that's possible. The roster's core remains the same, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on offense and point-producer Evan Bouchard on defense. Key pieces like Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm also return with a hunger to finally get over the hump. There's no doubting that each of these players has used the summer in a similar fashion to Skinner, absorbing the lessons of the loss without the heartbreak that came with 2024's defeat.
The upcoming season is critical for the Oilers. With many players entering the final year of their current contracts, the championship window has the potential to close in the near future. They have to make good on this star-studded roster, and Skinner believes they have what it takes to rebound in the 2025-2026 season.
