Utah Goalie Gets First Start Following Mother's Passing
Utah Hockey Club starting goalie Connor Ingram is set to return to the lineup after nearly two months away. While he initially left due to injury, it was later revealed that Ingram has been absent from the Utah lineup to grieve the death of his mother.
According to Ingram, he requested time away from Utah at the end of November to be with his mother. Ingram says his mother passed away from cancer on December 3 and he was home for at least the next 10 days.
Ingram took the time away from hockey to grieve, and the team donated money to multiple charities and organizations in her honor.
After a brief stint with the Tuscan Roadrunners of the American Hockey League to recuperate, Ingram is back with the Utah Hockey Club and ready for his first NHL start since November 18.
Ingram left that contest against the Washington Capitals early with an upper-body injury.
Utah Hockey Club is set for the second half of a back-to-back situation. They defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on home ice, and are ready to host the New York Islanders for their first visit to Utah.
Ingram holds a 6-4-3 record as Utah’s starting goalie with a .871 save percentage and 3.61 goals against average. Despite the lagging counting stats, Ingram was one of the top goalies in the NHL through the first few weeks of the season.
At 27 years old, Ingram is coming off of a solid season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24, before their relocation to Utah. In 93 career games, Ingram has a 36-40-14 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.17 goals against average.
