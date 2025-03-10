Utah Goalie Gives Update Following Entering Assistance Program
Despite a hot start to the 2024-25 season, it hasn’t been an easy year for Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram. An injury paired with the death of his mother kept him out of Utah’s lineup for nearly two months earlier in the year.
More recently, the 27-year-old Utah netminder entered the NHL and NHLPA player assistance program and will be off of the ice until further notice. Shortly after the announcement, Ingram took to social media to provide an update on his situation.
In a post to Twitter, Ingram noted that the loss of his mother to breast cancer is still weighing on him.
“For those of you that don’t know, earlier this season I lost my mother to breast cancer,” Ingram said. “After trying to make a return to playing, I have come to realize that I am not myself. At this point of my life I need to put my health first, and [to] take the proper time I need away to come back at 100%.”
Since returning to action in mid-January, Ingram appeared in nine games, picking up a 3-4-1 record.
This is Ingram’s second stint in the player assistance program, the first coming in 2021 for help for obsessive-compulsive disorder. He returned from that stint before the 2023-24 season and was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy as the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”
“Though many view the program as a resource for substance abuse, I want to recognize all that they do,” Ingram continued on Twitter. “I am once again privileged to have access to their network of world class health professionals to hopefully avoid long term negative effects of putting your health second.”
Ingram ended his statement with a promise to return to the ice stronger and healthier than ever.
“With the program’s assistance I look forward to getting the medical help I need and returning to a happy and healthy life.”
Ingram has played in 22 games this season with a 9-8-4 record, .882 save percentage, and 3.27 goals against average.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!