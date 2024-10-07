Canucks Re-Claim Goalie From Bruins
Under a week ago, the Vancouver Canucks placed goalie Jiri Patera on waivers, and he was claimed by the Boston Bruins. Just before rosters are due across the NHL, the Bruins placed Patera back on waivers, and the Canucks claimed him right back.
At the time of the Bruins’ original claim, they hadn’t signed Jeremy Swayman to a contract extension and may have needed the extra goalie help to start the season. Now that Swayman got his long-term extension, the Bruins didn’t have a use for Patera and plopped him back on waivers.
The Canucks have their own goalie issues with Thatcher Demko’s health status being unclear all offseason. As the 2024-25 year closes in, Demko likely isn’t going to be ready to start the year healthy, forcing the Canucks to make extra goalie moves.
Patera is a 25-year-old netminder who got his start in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was a sixth-round draft pick (161st overall) in 2017 and has played eight games at the NHL level.
He’s gone 3-3-1 in his brief NHL tenure, with a .902 save percentage and 3.57 goals against average.
Patera was with the Bruins for a few days, but he didn’t play any preseason contests with them. He appeared in one preseason game with the Canucks and picked up a win.
Now that the Canucks have brought back Patera and no other teams made a claim, they are free to move him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.
