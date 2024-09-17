Canucks, Avalanche Defensemen Headline NHL 25 Rankings
The Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche don't worry about their blue line every night. When you have Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar playing half of the game, it's a lot easier to reach a worry-free state. The pair of Norris Trophy-winners are the apex of their position in the NHL.
EA Sports would agree that the Canucks and Avalanche have the best defenseman in the league. With NHL 25 about to be released, the top-10 rating lists for each position are being released. The blue liners were the latest to be shared, and to the surprise of no one, Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar were the highest-rated.
Makar comes in with a staggering 95-overall rating. He's a force on the ice for the Avalanche and coming off a 90-point season. Since first joining the Colorado in 2020, he's been a point-collecting machine. Over 315 games, he has 86 goals and 336 points. He's averaged at least a point-per-game over the last three seasons, and he is only showing signs of improvement with age.
Trailing right behind Makar among right-handed defensemen were Boston Bruins stalwart Charlie McAvoy and New York Rangers' puck mover Adam Fox. 89-overall is a pretty popular rating for righty's. as four of the top-10 are given that rating.
Hughes was given a huge surge in the latest edition of the video game, coming off his first Norris Tophy win and a 92-point season. The Canucks' captain is one of the best in the game, and that comes with a 94-overall rating. Over 365 games with Vancouver, he's scored 43 goals and accumulated 333 points.
The left-handed defensemen are a tough group to stand out in, but Hughes took the crown. Coming in second place was Nashville Predators' captain Roman Josi received a 93-overall. Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen and Tampa Bay Lightning Victor Hedman both received a 92-overall, and Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin rounded out the top-five with a 91-overall.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!