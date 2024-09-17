Hurricanes Sign Coach's Son to PTO
The Carolina Hurricanes have released their training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 season and there are a pair of new names attending on professional tryouts (PTOs). It was previously announced that 17-year NHL veteran Sam Gagner will join the Hurricanes on a PTO, but he won’t be alone in fighting for a role in the organization.
Listed on the Hurricanes training camp roster is 31-year-old Rocco Grimaldi and 25-year-old Skyler Brind’Amour.
Grimaldi is a veteran forward of 203 career games at the NHL level split between three teams. With parts of eight NHL seasons under his belt, Grimaldi has suited up with the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and most recently the Nashville Predators.
The Panthers drafted Grimaldi in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. In 203 career games played at the NHL level, he has 30 goals and 37 assists for 67 total points. The last time he played an NHL game was in December of 2021 with the Predators.
At 5-foot-6, Grimaldi has always had to bring an extra element to his game to make up for his shorter stature.
Brind’Amour just finished his first professional season, playing 54 games with the Florida Panthers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. In that time he picked up three goals and five assists for eight total points. He spent the previous four seasons playing college hockey with Quinnipiac.
The Edmonton Oilers selected Brind’Amour in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and he’s yet to make his NHL debut.
The name Brind’Amour might sound familiar because he is Hurricanes’ head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s son. Regardless of making the team, this is sure to be a special time for the Brind’Amour family.
Both Grimaldi and Brind'Amour are longshots to make an already stacked Hurricanes lineup, but they'll add to the competition at training camp.
