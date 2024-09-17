Maple Leafs Announce Major Helmet Sponsorship
The mystery of the missing Os in Toronto Maple Leafs’ social media and promotions has been solved. The Maple Leafs have announced a new helmet sponsor who is famous for their Os.
For the 2024-25 season, Oreo will be the official helmet sponsor for the Maple Leafs. The famed cookie brand lent its brand and slogan to the Maple Leafs urging everyone to “Stay playful this season.”
In a video posted to social media, establishments around the Toronto area were seen missing the Os from their signage. The new sponsorship put the Os back, but as the iconic circle shape of an Oreo cookie.
The Maple Leafs have used multiple helmet sponsorships over the years including social media platform TikTok and Toronto restaurant chain Pizza Pizza.
According to a release from Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE), there will be numerous chances for fans to connect with Oreo and the Maple Leafs.
"As players gear up for each game and fans eagerly watch the action on the ice, we're thrilled to feature OREO on our helmets and highlight a brand that shares our commitment to pushing the creative limits of fan and consumer experiences," Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE said. "In partnership with Mondelēz Canada, we're excited to offer fans various ways to connect with OREO and the Toronto Maple Leafs throughout the season, including social contests, city pop-ups, in-arena activities, and more."
As a bonus for the helmet logo, Oreo’s blue and white color pallet matches that of the Maple Leafs, making it a more seamless look.
In a hilarious twist, the Maple Leafs have gone the last couple of seasons with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario as their jersey sponsor. Their sponsorship patch read “Milk” on the Maple Leafs home and away jerseys. Oreo is also famously known as “Milk’s favorite cookie.”
