Jets Goaltender Leads NHL 25 Rankings
The Winnipeg Jets rely heavily on their franchise goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best netminder is crucial to everything the Jets do and the biggest reason they've reached the postseason in six of the last seven seasons.
Coming off his most recent Vezina-winning season, the Jets' goaltender is being highlighted by EA Sports NHL 25 video game. With the latest version of the game set for release soon, the EA Sports media team has been revealing the top ranked players across multiple positions. When it comes to goaltending, Hellebuyck stood alone at the top with a 93-overall rating.
One of the most interesting decisions made by EA Sports was the rating for Florida Panthers' goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Coming in at a 90-overall rating seems fair, but he has the same ranking as Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger and New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin. Given the Panthers just won the Stanley Cup largely due to the play of Bobrovsky, he probably should've been rated a few points higher.
Hellebuyck is coming off the best season of his NHL career. Starting 60 games for the Jets in 2023-2024, he posted an impressive record of 37-19-4. He added a career-low goals against average of 2.39 and a save percentage of .921%. The Jets won 52 games, and it was in no small part due to the play in net.
Since joining the NHL, the former fifth-round pick has been among the elite at his position. He's appeared in 505 games, starting 496. Over that span, he's compiled a record 275-173-41, with a career goals against average of 2.63 and save percentage of .917%. At 31 years old, he's just outside of the top-50 for most wins all-time by an NHL goaltender. With another solid season, he could become just thet 40th goalie to join the 300-win club.
