Avalanche Forward Suspended for Viscous Hit vs. Lightning
The Colorado Avalanche are already down numerous forwards, but they are losing another due to suspension. After a hearing for charging against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Erik Cernak, Avalanche forward Matt Stienburg has been suspended two games.
In the second frame against the Lightning, the 24-year-old Avalanche forward crushed Cernak with a huge hit against the boards. Stienburg caught Cernak in his head with his shoulder.
Cernak’s head bounced off the glass after the hit, forcing him to leave the game.
Stienbrug was given a two-minute minor penalty for charging and an extra 10-minute misconduct.
When fully healthy, the Avalanche aren’t even meant to have Stienburg in their NHL lineup. Their injuries to key forwards has forced them to put him in for most of the season.
Stienburg has appeared in eight games so far this year and has averaged just over six minutes per game. Those have been Stienburg’s first career games and he is yet to record a point.
The Avalanche will play an extra two games down yet another forward with Stienburg’s suspension. Defenseman Oliver Kylington was already playing wing against the Lightning and will probably have to continue against the Nashville Predators.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!