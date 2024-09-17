Panthers Extend Arena Agreement
The Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers are here to stay.
On Tuesday, the Broward County Commission unanimously voted (9-0) to amend and extend the arena operating agreement with the team for another five years, with the agreement now running through 2033. After that, Broward County will have the option to retain the Panthers for two more five-year terms, giving the county the option to keep the team around until 2043.
“We are thrilled to extend what has been an incomparable long-term partnership with Broward County. The county and our team share a deep commitment to investing in a bright future for our community,” Panthers owner Vincent Viola said, per the team's website. “Our strong partnerships - first and foremost with Broward County, as well as with the cities of Sunrise, Coral Springs and Fort Lauderdale - exemplify the way in which successful public-private partnerships can foster economic growth and cultural vibrancy.”
Upon completion of the final agreement, the Panthers will pay $51.5 million upfront to Broward County to be used for debt service and arena needs. The county will then pay the team $25 million annually - primarily raised through a tourism development tax - to put to use for capital expenditures and stadium maintenance.
“Since acquiring the Panthers in 2013, the Viola family has brought tremendous stability, growth and excitement to the Florida Panthers organization. Their contributions to the local community and strong public-private partnership with Broward County have moved this team forward with success,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We’re thrilled to see hockey thriving in South Florida and that their future long-term growth is secured. Perhaps most of all, we are grateful to and thankful for our fans.”
The agreement also states that the Panthers gain exclusive rights to propose and submit a development plan around the arena for county approval. The club will also continue to invest in the South Florida community and support local youth hockey efforts.
Over the past few years, the Panthers have emerged as one of the NHL's best-run organizations, culminating in the first Stanley Cup in franchise history this summer. The team's resurgance revitalized the fanbase, and now those fans can rest easy knowing the Panthers aren't going anywhere.
