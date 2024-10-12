Canucks Hoping to Dodge Bullet With Defenseman's Injury
The Vancouver Canucks have started their season 0-0-2 and are looking for a better outcome in the injury department. Early in their shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Canucks lost Tyler Myers due to an undisclosed injury.
Myers was going to make a play of Flyers forward Joel Farabee, but the two collided awkwardly with Myers catching the worst of it. Myers had to be helped off the ice.
The Canucks stated Myers would not return to the game but never disclosed the injury. Even afterwards, head coach Rick Tocchet did not reveal what kept Myers from returning against the Flyers.
Judging by the collision, an early assumption is a lower-body injury. Myers’ left leg got caught underneath Farabee as the two went to the ice. Myers’ right knee may also be the source of pain as it hyperextended on Farabee with the initial contact.
Tocchet is hoping for the best for one of the Canucks’ top defensemen.
“I don’t know,” Tocchet said. “Hopefully we dodge a bullet, but I’m not sure.”
Myers left early in the first period and was credited with just 36 seconds of ice time. The Canucks were forced to play almost the entire game with just five defenders.
“I think they handled it well,” Tocchet said. “Especially the second game of the year. It’s tough on the D. But I though they did a nice job.”
Myers is kicking off his sixth season with the Canucks and 16th in the NHL. The former 12th overall pick is just three games shy of 1,000 in his career. He played 19:38 in 28 shifts in the Canucks’ season opener against the Calgary Flames.
