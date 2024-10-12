Steven Stamkos Savors First Game With Predators
A 4-3 home loss to the Dallas Stars wasn't the start Steven Stamkos imagined with the Nashville Predators, but it was still a special experience for him.
Thursday night's season opener marked Game No. 1,083 for Stamkos, but Game No. 1 for a team not named the Tampa Bay Lightning. So even though the final result didn't go his way, the game will stick with him for a long time.
“You hope in these situations you win, but you only get one first game with a new team,” Stamkos said, per NHL.com. “Would have much preferred a win, but it was a great atmosphere out there and a cool experience for my family and I.
“I’m looking forward to better results in the future. Should be a good year.”
Stamkos, 34, was held off the score sheet in his Predators debut, but nearly became the hero of the game. In the final seconds of the third period, Stamkos ripped one of his classic one-timers from the left circle, the shot he scored on so many times in blue and white. Only this time, it rang loudly off the post instead of hitting the net.
“I think he had some really good looks,” Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said of Stamkos. “He did the things that make him special, didn’t get rewarded for it. It will be a little bit of a process. ... But yeah, I thought him and ‘Marchy’ [Jonathan Marchessault] were really good down the stretch. You can see how competitive they are. They were hard on pucks and they made plays.”
In 23:01 of ice time (7:36 on the power play), Stamkos registered three shots on goal and went 4-for-9 on face-offs.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft captained Tampa Bay to two Stanley Cups, and after signing a four-year deal worth $32 million ($8 million AAV) this offseason, he wants to help bring similar success to Nashville.
His debut in gold wasn't perfect, but the Predators expect big things from him going forward.
“We’re fortunate enough to not have to play against him anymore now that he’s on our side," Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. "I thought he looked really good. Obviously a lot of shots, and one of those shots on the post there could have been a vintage goal to tie that game. He’s going to be huge for us.”
