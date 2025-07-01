Canucks Nearing Multiple Extensions
The NHL free agency period is about to open and the Vancouver Canucks are turning their focus to extensions for a couple of key pieces of their lineup. According to the Fourth Period, the Canucks are working to sign goalie Thatcher Demko and forward Conor Garland to extensions.
Both Demko and Garland have a year remaining on their contracts with the Canucks, making them eligible for new deals that will kick off with the 2026-27 season. There was some speculation of a trade involving Demko earlier in the offseason, but those talks seem to have simmered as a contract extension appears more likely.
Demko is coming out of a tough season that started with a lengthy recovery from an offseason surgery. After returning, Demko appeared in 23 games and picked up a 10-8-3 record with a .889 save percentage and 2.90 goals against average.
At 29 years old, Demko currently makes $5 million against the salary cap. On the verge of a contract extension, its safe to say the Canucks still hold Demko is high regard, despite the emergence of Kevin Lankinen and a good run in the AHL playoffs from Arturs Silovs.
Garland has turned into a staple of the Canucks lineup in his four seasons in Vancouver. He picked up his second 50-point campaign last year, notching 19 goals and 31 assists in 81 games played.
Also 29 years old, Garland was originally a member of the Arizona Coyotes until 2021. The Canucks added Garland that offseason, and he’s been a much more productive player in every year that’s followed.
In 321 games with the Canucks, Garland has 75 goals and 120 assists for 195 total points.
Garland currently makes $4.95 million and is sure to see a raise with his next deal. The Fourth Period believes he could sign a six-year contract extension worth around $6 million annually.
The Canucks are looking for a bounce-back season in 2025-26, and striking extensions with Demko and Garland should give them hope for a brighter future, as well.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!