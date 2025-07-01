Canadiens Betting On Undersized, Uber-Skilled Winger
The Montreal Canadiens drafted five-foot-seven winger Cole Caufield back in 2019, and in 2022 the club drafted Lane Hutson, who stands five-foot-nine. Are you seeing a connection?
Well, both of them were a bet on their heart, skill and determination giving them the upper hand despite being too small. This sounds like the club's recent 2025 113th overall selection, LJ Mooney.
According to Elite Prospects, Mooney is listed as five-foot-seven, 157 pounds, and the dynamic level at which he plays shows why his size should be an afterthought. Mooney is part of the next wave of wingers that are small and elusive; he is almost like a water bug on the ice.
For some reason, well not some reason, his physical attributes, Mooney was overlooked 112 times, and he is the perfect example of 'It's not about the size of the dog in the fight, it's about the size of the fight in the dog.'
Despite being smaller than all of his teammates and opponents, he manages to make the largest impact on the ice when he strikes, which can come out in a variety of ways, including open ice hits, slick displays of elite puckhandling, deceptive skating patterns and all-out tenacity all the time.
For reference, Anton Frondell, the Swedish play that Mooney stapled along the boards, is the Chicago Blackhawks third overall selection in the 2025 Draft, who is six-foot-one, 205 pounds.
Mooney has the motivation of always being the smallest, and like Cole and Lane, the trio can draw inspiration from Canadiens coach and Hockey Hall-of-Famer Martin St. Louis (five-foot-seven, 175 pounds), who defied the odds and carved out a career of proving everybody that doubted or underestimated him wrong along the way.
Like St. Louis, Mooney will have to carve out a niche and find what it is that stands out about him and run with it. Mooney has already established that his high motor and tenacity are going to be a constant in his game, and thankfully for him, it could be just what earns him an NHL contract; it surely disrupts his opponents already.
There seems to be weight to the idea that Mooney could well have been a top-20 selection in the draft, had he been five-foot-10.
That is okay for Hughes, who has landed another great piece with high potential, that should be coached up nicely by the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers staff, led by head coach Bob Motzko, where he is committed to play in 2026-2027.
Until then, Mooney will return to the United States National Development Program to hone his skills and prepare for the mental and physical rigors of college hockey.
