Canucks Winger Embracing Villain Role
The rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers is ratcheting up this season. In their latest meeting, the two teams came together for a skirmish that's been feeding NHL conversations for the last week. The scrum resulted in Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers and the Oilers' Connor McDavid receiving matching three-game suspensions.
Right in the middle of the ruckus was Canucks winger Conor Garland. Garland and McDavid were tangled up at the start of this whole ordeal, and it was the cross-check the Oilers captain delivered to Garland that resulted in his suspension. Now, Garland and Vancouver return to Edmonton to take on its division rival, and sparks are expected to fly.
Speaking to the media in advance of the game, it was hard to tell if it was a rivalry game with tensions going into it by Garland's comments. The Canucks winger was calm, cool and collected as he talked about embracing the role of villain for the Edmonton crowd. When asked about his thoughts about being "public enemy no. 1" for the Oilers crowd, Garland dismissed the idea that it affected him.
I do not care," he said. "I just try to play each and every day."
When asked a follow-up about the crowd being on him in the upcoming game, Garland doubled down about not caring about it.
"I just don't care," he said. "I don't care...You know whatever happened happened. I didn't hurt him. I didn't, you know, slew-foot him or hit him in the head. So, I guess they're upset about the hold. But, you know, I didn't try to injure him, but whatever comes with that, comes with that.
Garland has been one of the bright spots in Vancouver this season. In 46 games, he has 11 goals, 20 assists, and 31 points. For the Canucks who are struggling to find their identity and stride in the second half of the season, their veteran winger seems to know exactly what his role is and how to utilize it.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!