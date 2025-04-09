Senators Officially End Lengthy Playoff Drought
For the first time since 2017, the Ottawa Senators are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a Detroit Red Wings loss to the Montreal Canadies, the Senators have officially put an end to their seven-year playoff drought.
The Senators entered this season needing to prove a lot to their fans, and they delivered. With a 42-30-6 record through 78 games, the Senators have finally turned the corner after years of struggles and turmoil.
Tim Stutzle has led the way with 21 goals and 51 assists for 72 points in 77 games played. Drake Batherson follows second in points with 61 (22G-39A).
Captain Brady Tkachuk grew into one of the faces of hockey along with his brother Matthew thanks to their work with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tkachuk could have been the tournament MVP if Team USA finished as champions.
In 71 games played, Tkachuk has scored a team-leading 29 goals with 26 assists for 55 total points.
Former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark is in his first season in Ottawa and already looks to have the potential of a key starter for years to come. Through 42 games played, Ullmark has a 23-14-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.68 goals against average.
The Senators have clinched a playoff spot while still resting in the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot, but the Atlantic Division is on pace to send five teams to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
As playoff spots continue to get scooped up, the Senators might soon be adding a new chapter to the Battle of Ontario. The Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are on a crash course to possibly face off in the opening round of the playoffs.
