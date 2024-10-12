Is Penguins’ Joel Blomqvist Already Stealing Tristan Jarry’s Job?
Is there already controversy brewing between the pipes for the Pittsburgh Penguins? For the second straight game, the Penguins are starting rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist, and this time it isn’t thanks to a back-to-back situation.
The Penguins opened the season with games on back-to-back nights with Tristan Jarry taking the opener. Blomqvist was given his first career NHL start against the Red Wings and sealed a win.
Blomqvist impressed enough that he’s getting his second career start against the high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs, while Jarry will play backup.
It’s a surprising decision, but a deserved one for Blomqvist. He looked sharp in his debut against the Red Wings, making 29 saves on 32 shots including quite a few big stops. The 22-year-old netminder looked comfortable and confident against the Red Wings.
In Jarry’s go at the Penguins home opener, he allowed six goals on 40 shots. Heading into the year, there were real questions surrounding Jarry and how long of a leash the Penguins were going to give him.
Considering the rookie is getting the start over the two-time All-Star against one of the mightiest offenses in the NHL, it must be a pretty short leash.
The Penguins had three goalies on the ice for their morning skate in Toronto; Blomqvist and Jarry were joined by Alex Nedeljkovic who is starting the 2024-25 season on injured reserve. He will continue to be out with an injury.
Nedeljkovic essentially stole the starting job from Jarry at the end of the 2023-24 season, leading the Penguins in each of their last 13 games. That included back-to-backs and the meaningless 82nd game of the season.
A short rope was revealed then, and even after just one game, it appears it’s still around for Jarry.
Forward Bryan Rust also participated in the morning skate; Sullivan deemed him a game-time decision.
