Maple Leafs Star's Status Questionable Due to Illness
The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for their first Saturday contest of the season but might not have a key forward in the lineup. During the morning skate ahead of their meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Maple Leafs announced that star forward John Tavares is absent due to illness.
There was no further information given regarding Tavares’ status for the game against the Penguins.
At the moment, Tavares’ status seems questionable due to the illness. During the skate, the Maple Leafs ran lines that would suggest Tavares will miss game action.
In their first two games, Tavares played second-line center with Max Domi on his wing. Domi has the skill set to also play the center position and was doing so at the morning skate.
Domi skated as the third-line center with Max Pacioretty and Nick Robertson on his wings. Pontus Holmberg took over as the second-line center.
Forward Ryan Reaves took reps on the fourth line, something he did in the season opener, but not the second contest of the Maple Leafs season. While Reaves skates on the fourth line, Bobby McMann was pushed up to the second in Domi’s place.
On the surface it would appear the Maple Leafs are preparing to not have Tavares in the lineup for the home opener. Assuming the illness is nothing serious, the occasion may force Tavares to lace up.
It’s his first home opener since being stripped of the Maple Leafs captaincy. For the first time, Auston Matthews will be presented to the Toronto crowd as the Maple Leafs captain.
The Maple Leafs are 1-1-0 through their first two games and Tavares scored his first goal of the season against the New Jersey Devils.
UPDATE: Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said there is a "possibility" Tavares plays in the home opener.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!