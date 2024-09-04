Canucks President Opens Up About Goalie Situation
The Vancouver Canucks are a couple of weeks out from opening training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season, and questions have started to arise regarding the health of their goaltenders. Thatcher Demko has had a slower return to health than expected and Arturs Silovs had to miss Olympic qualifiers with knee inflammation.
Both Demko and Silovs are still working their way back to full health, but Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford feels confident in his goaltending situation.
“I feel good about our goaltending,” Rutherford said to Sportsnet. “I know our goalies are working hard and working towards being ready for the start of the season. As an organization, that's what we're hoping for.”
Demko is coming off of a season where he finished second in Vezina Trophy voting with a 35-14-2 record and five shutouts. He helped lead the Canucks to a Pacific Division-leading season and their first 100+ point season since 2014-15.
After just one postseason game, Demko was taken out of the lineup due to an injury and one that still lingers around. Backup Casey DeSmith also suffered an injury forcing third-string netminder Silovs to step up to the plate.
Silovs did good in his relief role, and earned his way into sticking as the Canucks’ backup for the 2024-25 season. Dealing with his own ailment, however, the Canucks are still open to adding depth between the pipes.
“We look every day at every position,” Rutherford said. “We don't just sit around and think we're all set. So we are aware that, potentially, we may have to take a goalie off of waivers in order to fill a gap for a little bit.”
Rutherford also noted that a professional tryout offer for a goalie might be a useful path. The Canucks have already been linked to Kevin Lankinen and Antti Raanta.
The Canucks have confidence in their goalies, but understand that depth might be useful. Injuries happen often, especially at the goalie position.
“If a player gets injured working out or, in Silovs' case, getting ready to play for his country, I can't say that's a surprise,” Rutherford said. “That's just the way life works for an athlete. But I can say that both our goalies are working hard and doing what they can right now to get ready.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!