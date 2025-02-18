Insider Suggests Huge Rangers, Ducks Trade
The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks each entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break playing some of their best hockey of the season. Both teams are outside their respective conferences' playoff race, but after rough stretches, they are making surprising runs up the standings late in the season.
Still needing another push, one Rangers insider suggested they look into a blockbuster move with the Ducks. In a recent article from Larry Brooke of the New York Post, he brought up the idea of a Alexis Lafrenière and Trevor Zegras trade. As he explains, it could be a way to maximize the potential for two underachieving forwards.
"This would be the 2020 No. 1 overall for the 2019 No. 9 overall," he wrote. "This would be trading one 23-year-old forward who has not come close to satisfying expectations for another 23-year-old forward who has not come close to satisfying expectations."
When put that way, Brooks makes an excellent case. Lafrenière was touted as a generational player when the Rangers selected him first overall, but five years later, that's far from the player he is. In 353 career games, he has 89 goals and 180 total points. Last season was his best NHL campaign, registering 28 goals and 57 points in 82 games. That performance earned him a new contract with an average salary of $7.45 million.
Zegras similarly was praised for his talent and impressive offensive abilities, but injuries and a rough few years in Anaheim have greatly reduced his value around the league. He's been limited to 32 games again this year and has just 15 points while battling back from multiple lower-body surgeries over the past two years. The talent remains, but there are major questions regarding his durability and skating. Still, in 243 NHL games, he has 61 goals and 169 points.
"I am not certain I would do Lafrenière for Zegras," Brooks contended. "I would need more information. But I am certain that if I were the Rangers, I would look into this very, very seriously."
This trade idea is a fresh start wrapped in a blockbuster for both organizations. Both players possess high-level talent but failed to be the franchise centerpieces they were billed to be in New York and Anaheim. So, perhaps Brooks' suggestion would benefit both and make for the next huge trade in the NHL.
