USA Loses Bruins Star for 4 Nations Final
Team USA is gearing up for a rematch with Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, but they will have to do so without a key player. The Boston Bruins announced that star defenseman Charlie McAvoy will not play in the championship game with Team USA due to an upper-body injury.
The Bruins confirmed that McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital to undergo further testing related to an injury suffered at the 4 Nations tournament.
A previous report indicated that McAvoy was admitted to the hospital thanks to an infection that stemmed from a minor injury. Frank Seravalli noted that there is no long-term concern over McAvoy’s health, but this is a huge blow to the United States and possibly the Bruins moving forward.
McAvoy was a huge factor in the United States round-robin win over Team Canada, laying five hits and playing 19:27 of ice time.
The injuries suffered against Canada forced him out of the lineup in the United States final round-robin game against Team Sweden.
Team USA is entering the championship game with a number of players either injured or not at 100%. On top of McAvoy, both Tkchuk brothers have missed time for precautionary reasons with injuries, Auston Matthews missed the game against Sweden to recover from an injury, and Vincent Trocheck dealt with an ailment during the contest.
The Bruins, meanwhile, are hopeful McAvoy can recover quickly and return to their top defensive unit. The Bruins are currently out of a playoff spot with a 27-24-6 record for 60 standings points in an extremely tight Eastern Conference.
McAvoy has played in 50 games this season and recorded seven goals with 16 assists for 23 total points.
The Bruins stated in their release that they will provide further updates on McAvoy’s health as they learn them. He is being evaluated by Bruins head team physician Dr. Peter Asnis.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!