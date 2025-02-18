Bruins Defenseman Admitted to Hospital After USA Game
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy's performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off has been impressive. Serving as a top defender for Team USA, he's played excellent hockey during the tournament.
This is why both the Bruins and the United States are proceeding with an abundance of caution regarding McAvoy. He sustained an upper-body injury during the USA's game against Sweden, and he reportedly went to Massachusetts General Hospital for further evaluation.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Bruins defender was admitted due to an infection that needed treatment. His sources indicated that the upper-body injury McAvoy sustained was an infection that resulted from a minor injury. He shared the news via his X account.
"Sources say Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy was admitted to the hospital on Monday night with an infection that stemmed from a minor injury," he wrote. "He is fine and there is no long-term concern. McAvoy’s status for Thursday’s final is undetermined, he has not been ruled out."
If McAvoy is cleared to play in the finals against Canada, the United States will be thrilled. He's been a top defender for Team USA and one of their best overall players in the tournament. His skating abilities, paired with his physicality, is a combination that infuriates opposing teams. He's a +1 through two games and is averaging 19:36 of ice time during the 4 Nations. Getting him back in the lineup will be a huge boost for the gold medal contest. Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators skated in his place in the final round-robin game against Sweden.
The news is also a sigh of relief for the Bruins. They are on the bubble of the Eastern Conference playoff race and a long-term injury to their number one defenseman would devastate any chance they have. Thankfully, McAvoy is reportedly responding well and expected to play as soon as Thursday.
The tournament has been filled with injuries throughout
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!