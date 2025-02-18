Canucks' Quinn Hughes Joins Team USA as Replacement Option
Team USA was dealt a harsh blow when it was announced that Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy would miss the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game with an injury. With injuries piling up in the United States roster, they followed in the footsteps of Team Canada to call in a key name as a possible replacement.
United States head coach Mike Sullivan announced that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is on his way to Boston to be an injury replacement option. Hughes was part of the original roster announcement for Team USA but was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury.
After some time off, Hughes appears to be healthy enough to at least join the United States as a replacement option with McAvoy out of the lineup.
Hughes is the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman and is putting up stellar numbers in the 2024-25 season. In 47 games played with the Canucks, Hughes has put up 14 foals and 45 assists for 59 total points.
Hughes leads the Canucks in scoring by a wide margin. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller are tied for second most with 35 points, and the Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers before the 4 Nations Face-Off started.
Team USA defeated Team Canada in their round-robin meeting but are entering the championship game with injuries piling up. McAvoy will obviously be out, but both Tkachuk brothers are battling injuries, and captain Auston Matthews sat out against Team Sweden to continue managing his own injury.
Quinn will get to re-join his brother Jack on the Team USA roster as they fight for 4 Nations gold.
The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between USA and Canada is going to be must-see TV, no matter who takes the ice.
