Canucks Defenseman Wise to Skip 4 Nations
It was a difficult decision for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. The United States born defenseman was expected to be the number one defender for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. But thanks to a nagging injury, Hughes decided to withdraw from the event just one day before the final rosters were due for submission.
While the Canucks are probably overjoyed by the decision, Hughes reportedly weighed his options heavily before bowing out. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman used the word "agonizing" when describing Hughes' makingnhis final decision. It's clear this is a disappointing outcome, but for both Hughes and the Canucks this is the wisest way to proceed.
The biggest reason is the most obvious, but also the one that prevailed in this situation. The Canucks enter the 4 Nations break occupying the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and fancy themselves an underdog contender. If they were to make a deep run in the 2025 NHL playoffs, Hughes' impact will be a driving force. The Canucks simply couldn't risk having their captain and best player sustain further injuries. Having him healthy for a late season and possible Stanley Cup push is far more important than playing at less than 100% in an international exhibition tournament.
And a byproduct of that decision is Hughes gets roughly two weeks to rest, recuperate, and prepare for the remaining 27 games in the season. The Canucks have gone through a dramatic 2024-2025 between falling in and out of a playoff position and dealing with locker room issues. But through it all they have a winning record, a recently acquired top-four defender in Marcus Pettersson, and a three point lead over the Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the West. The opportunity for Hughes to rest will hopefully give him and the Canucks an advantage out of the gate when NHL action resumes.
You can't help but to feel for Hughes and all of the players who had to pull out of the 4 Nations Face-Off due to injuries. These players are intense competitors and jump at the chance to play for their native countries. It may sting for a bit, but Hughes is likely to see and feel how wise a choice he made in the coming weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!