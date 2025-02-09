Rising Senators Defenseman Could Join USA Roster
With Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes battling injuries, there’s a chance that a rising defenseman for the Ottawa Senators could be heading to the 4 Nations Face-Off. Injury concerns have been a constant issue for this international tournament, with multiple stars pulling out already. It seems that Hughes could be the next one, as he’s missed the past four games.
If Hughes does withdraw, the United States should turn to budding star Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson. The 22-year-old blue-liner is having a breakout season for the Sens and is crucial to their pursuit of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
His play alone warranted consideration for a roster spot, but Hughes’ questionable status should pave the way for Team USA to give Sanderson a call. Of the remaining pool of American defenders, he plays the most similar game to Hughes.
Firstly, Sanderson is an excellent skater. He's strong and precise on his edges and has excellent acceleration abilities. According to NHL EDGE, his top skating speed of the season was clocked at 23.53 miles per hour. That number puts him in the 98th percentile amongst all NHL skaters this year. He's also recorded 124 bursts of speed over 20 MPH, which puts him in the 99th percentile among skaters. Simply put, he's one of the best skaters in the game of hockey and could bring that ability to the United States roster.
Sanderson's also taken a noticeable leap forward in his ability to dominate with the puck. Coming out of the United States National Team Development Program, Sanderson gained a reputation for being a strong puck-mover. He's brought that ability to the Senators' lineup nightly and also added a one-man breakout to his toolkit. Utilizing his speed and soft hands, he can go from his defensive zone to the offensive zone and maintain control of the puck. That strength could be a difference-maker in a truncated tournament with tons of skill.
Unfortunately, this all depends on Hughes' decision. If he feels up to it, he'll suit up for the United States. But if he opts out, Team USA has another option waiting around in Ottawa that could help them claim gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
