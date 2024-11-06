Canucks Defenseman Joins NHL History Books With Latest Milestone
Last year was the season in which everyone recognized the greatness that is Vancouver Canucks' captain Quinn Hughes. Always seen as an extremely talented puck-mover, he captured the James Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2023-2024 after registering 92 points.
Entering this season, there is no debate surrounding the Canucks' defenseman. Hughes is right behind Colorado Avalanche blue liner Cale Makar at the top of their position. Through his first 11 games this year, he has one goal and 12 points, including notching his 300th career assist in a recent contest against the Anaheim Ducks.
With this latest milestone, Hughes joins an elite and select company of defensemen in the pantheon of NHL history. Hughes collected 300 assists in just 376 games, making him the third fastest defender to hit that mark. He trails two legendary defensemen, Bobby Orr and Brian Leetch, who both achieved 300 assists in less than 370 career games.
In just 376 NHL games, Hughes is building quite the impressive resume. In addition to his 300 assists, he also has 45 goals over six seasons in the NHL, giving him 345 career points. Since joining the league in a full-time role during the 2019-2020, he's recorded the second-most points among all NHL blue liners.
While last year was a career-high for Hughes, it's been building to this since he debuted with the Canucks. As a rookie, he posted 53 points and put Vancouver on notice. Injuries shortened his sophomore season, but he still managed 41 points in just 56 games.
His third year was a big step forward. Over 76 games, he collected eight goals and 60 assists for 68 points. The following campaign he eclipsed that mark, scoring 76 points in 78 games and nearly averaged a point per game.
Now in his sixth full season with the Canucks, Hughes is the engine for one of the Western Conference hopefuls. He's hoping to add on to his 92-point performance last year and take home his second straight Norris Trophy. In the meantime, he is continuining to place himself among some elite company in the NHL's history books.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!