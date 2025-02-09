Report: Red Wings Veteran Gaining Trade Interest
With a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games, the Detroit Red Wings have quickly found themselves as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Holding down the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot, the Red Wings are fighting for their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.
The Red Wings race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, however, may see a notable subtraction from the roster ahead of the trade deadline. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko has gained attention on the trade market.
“I’ve heard there’s been some noise around him,” Friedman said. “The Red Wings have gotten much better. They’re in the race, a lot of their players have started to play better, but it’s kind of struggled to be a fit.”
Tarasenko possibly showing up on the Red Wings trade block is a surprise considering the team just signed him as a free agent to a two-year contract at $4.75 million annually. The deal also carries a no-trade clause through this season, making any kind of move impossible to make unless Tarasenko approves.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been ideal for Tarasenko, either, as he starts to really show his age.
At 33 years old, Tarasenko has just seven goals and 15 assists for 22 total points in 53 games played. His most recent goal was the 300th of his career, which has spanned 13 seasons and 804 total games.
Tarasenko is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, once with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and just last season as a depth piece with the Florida Panthers.
“In his particular case, there’s been some conversation around,” Friedman said. “We’ll see how it all develops.”
If placed in the proper role, Tarasenko could easily be a useful piece on a playoff team. A depth winger who can provide offense is exactly what made him so coveted with the Panthers last year.
