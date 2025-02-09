Kings Defenseman Named to Team Canada
It's been a brief window since Drew Doughty returned to the lineup for the Los Angeles Kings. The 35-year-old defender missed the first four months of the regular season with a fractured ankle, but is back and ready to help the team make a playoff run in 2025.
The Kings defender is also set to represent his home country in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. After Vegas Golden Knights leader Alex Pietrangelo withdrew from the tournament due to lingering injuries, Canada was in need of another top-tier right-handed defenseman.
Thankfully for Team Canada, Doughty has been vocal about wanting to represent his country as much as possible while he has the opportunity to. Canada made the move official when it named him as Pietrangelo's injury replacement.
Doughty's been back for just five games this season, but the Kings have already resorted to utilizing him as their top defenseman once again. After such a lengthy absence, it's been a slower process than he and the Kings would like for him to get back up to speed.
Still, he's skated in at least 23:51 minutes of ice-time in each game since returning, including 29:27 minutes of ice-time in the team's recent victory over the Dallas Stars. He also has one assist and 11 shots on goal.
This is Doughty's 17th season in the NHL. He's spent his entire career with the Los Angeles organization after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2008 Draft. He's accumulated 1,182 career games and amassed 156 goals, 614 assists, and 670 points.
Team Canada is likely unconcerned with Doughty's low productivity since returning. For this upcoming international tournament, they will rely on him to be a steadying force. He'll play some time on the penalty killing unit, he can occupy a spot on the second power play unit and he'd be the most talented bottom-pairing defender in the entire tournament.
